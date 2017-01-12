Sinking Ship II goes under

After just over a year in business, this second location of the always busy Meridian-Kessler late night hangout The Sinking Ship has closed it's doors. It offered a great place to grab a local beer, catch some hockey and dig into some great bar grub, even for vegans, but it seems it couldn't stay afloat in the building that used to house Moon Dog Tavern on 96th Street.

