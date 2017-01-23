Simon Youth Foundation offering more ...

Simon Youth Foundation offering more than $1 million in college scholarships

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Simon Youth Community Scholarship are awarded each year in every community across the country where there is a Simon, Mills or Premium Outlets mall. One scholarship is given for each mall, so central Indiana will get six - one each for Castleton Square Mall, Circle Centre Mall, the Fashion Mall at Keystone, Greenwood Park Mall, Hamilton Town Center and Edinburgh Premium Outlets.

Indianapolis, IN

