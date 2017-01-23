Simon Youth Foundation offering more than $1 million in college scholarships
Simon Youth Community Scholarship are awarded each year in every community across the country where there is a Simon, Mills or Premium Outlets mall. One scholarship is given for each mall, so central Indiana will get six - one each for Castleton Square Mall, Circle Centre Mall, the Fashion Mall at Keystone, Greenwood Park Mall, Hamilton Town Center and Edinburgh Premium Outlets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To prove he's "no puppet", Trump should renounc...
|1 hr
|RussianPuppetTrump
|7
|Obama must be jailed now
|2 hr
|MakeTrumpsHookers...
|2
|Trump Complains Negative Press Means He Can't '...
|3 hr
|Sore Winner Cry Baby
|1
|Donald Trump says millions voted illegally. We ...
|4 hr
|Chevelle SS396
|1
|Potholes
|7 hr
|Rattled
|3
|Petition calling for release of Trump's tax ret...
|10 hr
|NewsDrop2314
|8
|Trump just violated his oath to the Constitution
|11 hr
|MAGA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC