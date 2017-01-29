Silver Alert declared for Shelbyville man
Robert Bratton, 84, was last seen Saturday at 8 p.m. in Shelbyville, which is about 32 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen wearing a black fur hat, a lightweight khaki jacket, a brown plaid shirt and khaki pants.
