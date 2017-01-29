Silver Alert declared for Shelbyville...

Silver Alert declared for Shelbyville man

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

Robert Bratton, 84, was last seen Saturday at 8 p.m. in Shelbyville, which is about 32 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen wearing a black fur hat, a lightweight khaki jacket, a brown plaid shirt and khaki pants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump says millions voted illegally. We ... 1 hr Not Now John 7
Trump is Divine 1 hr TrumpedSnowflakes 1
Replace Brooks 2 hr TrumpedIslamist 1
To prove he's "no puppet", Trump should renounc... 6 hr So what 9
McCain: Trump's ban may fuel ISIS propaganda 7 hr John McCain Rocks 1
Mike Pence Called Donald Trump's Muslim Ban Unc... 7 hr Mikes Own Words 3
News Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M... 8 hr Lucious Selmon 34
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,220 • Total comments across all topics: 278,378,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC