Semi strikes, damages bridge over I-465 in Indianapolis

9 hrs ago Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

Indiana State Police say a semi struck and damaged a bridge over Interstate 465, forcing the closure of the highway's northbound lanes as crews assess the damage. The truck collided with the Rockville Road bridge on Indianapolis' west side about 8 a.m. Tuesday, shattering the span's edge and exposing bars of reinforcing steel.

