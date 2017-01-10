Semi strikes, damages bridge over I-465 in Indianapolis
Indiana State Police say a semi struck and damaged a bridge over Interstate 465, forcing the closure of the highway's northbound lanes as crews assess the damage. The truck collided with the Rockville Road bridge on Indianapolis' west side about 8 a.m. Tuesday, shattering the span's edge and exposing bars of reinforcing steel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cloud - Subscribe today!!! (music channel)
|1 hr
|The Cloud
|1
|Black lives are Worthless (Aug '15)
|8 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Two more Obama thugs silenced
|21 hr
|TrumpLieCorrectio...
|5
|Here one night
|21 hr
|Jstunna
|1
|Trump wins Again for America
|21 hr
|TrumpLieCorrectio...
|8
|Trump Does it Again BOOM baby
|21 hr
|TrumpLieCorrectio...
|3
|Let Him Pass Out Bible Tracts ( REPENT)
|Mon
|There is no god
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC