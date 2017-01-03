Reward offered in restaurant robbery murders
A reward is now being offered for information in a double murder that happened at an Indianapolis restaurant last week. Two employees were gunned down during a robbery at Jordan's Fish and Chicken on the city's east side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two more Obama thugs silenced
|8 hr
|TrumpLieCorrectio...
|5
|Here one night
|8 hr
|Jstunna
|1
|Trump wins Again for America
|8 hr
|TrumpLieCorrectio...
|8
|Trump Does it Again BOOM baby
|8 hr
|TrumpLieCorrectio...
|3
|Let Him Pass Out Bible Tracts ( REPENT)
|12 hr
|There is no god
|2
|Dominoes Pizza ( REPENT)
|16 hr
|Boycott Dominoes...
|1
|Hillary Whiners
|17 hr
|TrumpIsHumanWaste
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC