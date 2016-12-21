Religious pamphlets delivered with pizza orders
INDIANAPOLIS - How would you feel if you phoned in your order for a Domino's pizza and when it arrives, the delivery person drops off your pizza, a two-liter bottle, and a religious pamphlet? Andrea Stone posted a photo on her Facebook page showing the pizza and the pamphlet she got with it, that says "Eternal life is a free gift." Stone says he told her, "'Here's your pizza, here's your two liter, here's your blessing' and hands me a pamphlet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenwood Police shoot man during rampage (Apr '08)
|6 hr
|Angel
|360
|My Dog is acting funny How do I know if he has ... (Dec '13)
|13 hr
|Nobody
|22
|Vachina took my job making typwriters! Please G...
|Sun
|natureboy
|7
|Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues...
|Sun
|Bob
|3
|Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Sarai420
|13
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|Sat
|natureboy
|18
|Closing of the Marion County Children's Guardia... (Apr '09)
|Dec 31
|EdCoonce
|38
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC