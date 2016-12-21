Religious pamphlets delivered with pi...

Religious pamphlets delivered with pizza orders

7 hrs ago

INDIANAPOLIS - How would you feel if you phoned in your order for a Domino's pizza and when it arrives, the delivery person drops off your pizza, a two-liter bottle, and a religious pamphlet? Andrea Stone posted a photo on her Facebook page showing the pizza and the pamphlet she got with it, that says "Eternal life is a free gift." Stone says he told her, "'Here's your pizza, here's your two liter, here's your blessing' and hands me a pamphlet.

Indianapolis, IN

