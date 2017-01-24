Rachael Heger uses her basement to or...

Rachael Heger uses her basement to organize bras and menstrual items for women in need.

One year ago, we introduced you to an Indianapolis woman with a goal to collect as many bras as possible. It wasn't a weird obsession, it was an effort to make sure all Hoosier women had the proper undergarments, even those who couldn't afford them.

