Quayle's journey a guide for Pence

Quayle's journey a guide for Pence

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Journal Gazette

"It's easy to succumb to the power and perks of an office that supplies people to do whatever you want done, and whose status ensures that everyone takes your phone calls," Dan Quayle wrote in his 1994 memoir, "Standing Firm."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Indianapolis has more crime than Atlanta 3 hr natureboy 3
Trump to meet Putin in first foreign trip as pr... 4 hr obamafailure 2
To prove he's "no puppet", Trump should renounc... 4 hr obamafailure 2
Indianapolis comprehensive clinic 4 hr JTR 1
Donald Trump Unleashes a Golden Stream of Laugh... 4 hr obamafailure 2
Fake News alert 7 hr obamafailure 3
J20 baby President Trump 7 hr obamafailure 3
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,073 • Total comments across all topics: 277,936,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC