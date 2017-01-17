Putnam County Man Arrested After Release From HospitalWednesday,...
Wednesdayafternoon, Indiana State Police troopers arrested 35-year-old Adam Wagner as he was released from MethodistHospital in Indianapolis, IN. The charges are related to a domestic battery investigation and the subsequent pointing of a handgun at a deputy sheriff.
