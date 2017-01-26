Protests to Trump's travel ban take p...

Protests to Trump's travel ban take place in Indianapolis, Bloomington

13 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration order is facing widespread protests, and some Republicans in Congress urged him to proceed with caution in the face of legal pushback. Protests took place Sunday afternoon in Indiana at the Indianapolis International Airport and at the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington.

