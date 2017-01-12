Prosecutor: Child molestation suspect arrested after 17 years on the run, fake identity
The two photos on the left show Charles Hollin pre-1999. The one on the right shows Andrew David Hall, 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN gets owned by Trump
|6 min
|TrumpLieCorrectio...
|2
|Farewell to a golden era (Jun '07)
|7 hr
|leadfoot
|245
|Dirty Black Wipes Splatter
|12 hr
|Trumped Cnn
|1
|Two more Obama thugs silenced
|12 hr
|Trumped Cnn
|8
|INDOT not sure when Terre Haute bypass will open
|15 hr
|ima hoosier
|2
|4 years ago Donald Trump clearly said he had a ...
|16 hr
|Trumped Cnn
|3
|Many men are happy to stay unmarried, though th... (Jan '08)
|18 hr
|Just saying
|46
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC