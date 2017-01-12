Prosecutor: Child molestation suspect...

Prosecutor: Child molestation suspect arrested after 17 years on the run, fake identity

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

The two photos on the left show Charles Hollin pre-1999. The one on the right shows Andrew David Hall, 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CNN gets owned by Trump 6 min TrumpLieCorrectio... 2
News Farewell to a golden era (Jun '07) 7 hr leadfoot 245
Dirty Black Wipes Splatter 12 hr Trumped Cnn 1
Two more Obama thugs silenced 12 hr Trumped Cnn 8
News INDOT not sure when Terre Haute bypass will open 15 hr ima hoosier 2
4 years ago Donald Trump clearly said he had a ... 16 hr Trumped Cnn 3
News Many men are happy to stay unmarried, though th... (Jan '08) 18 hr Just saying 46
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,756 • Total comments across all topics: 277,856,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC