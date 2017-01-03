Proposal to increase age of consent to 18
By Quinn Fitzgerald Since last summer, Rep. Karlee Macer, D-Indianapolis, has been working on a bill to change the age of consent from 16 to 18 years old. The proposed bill also introduces a new offense called indiscretion, which would punish licensed teachers for having any kind of sexual contact with students ages 16-18.
