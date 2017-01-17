Priority list includes Art & Soul, a wedding musical, more
The Arts Council of Indianapolis' annual month-long celebration of African American art and artists kicks off with a celebration on Jan. 28 with Griot Drum Ensemble, Krash Krew Dance and a chance to meet this year's featured artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you President Barack Hussein Obama II
|6 min
|obamafailure
|11
|Indiana lawmaker proposes protesters leave stre...
|3 hr
|obamafailure
|5
|Road Rage
|12 hr
|I must have it
|1
|Body Balance Spa
|12 hr
|Get a life
|2
|Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule...
|Sun
|obamafailure
|3
|Trump is Our President
|Sun
|obamafailure
|5
|Petition calling for release of Trump's tax ret...
|Sun
|obamafailure
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC