Priority list includes Art & Soul, a wedding musical, more

The Arts Council of Indianapolis' annual month-long celebration of African American art and artists kicks off with a celebration on Jan. 28 with Griot Drum Ensemble, Krash Krew Dance and a chance to meet this year's featured artists.

