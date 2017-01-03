Popular chef-driven downtown Indianap...

Popular chef-driven downtown Indianapolis restaurant closes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Nuvo.net

When Craig Baker and Derek Means opened Plow & Anchor in 2014 there was a tremendous amount of buzz around the seafood and farm-to-table concept. Baker and Means had run The Local Eatery & Pub in Westfield for years before bringing this concept downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Cloud - Subscribe today!!! (music channel) 10 hr The Cloud 1
Black lives are Worthless (Aug '15) 18 hr Go Blue Forever 32
Two more Obama thugs silenced Mon TrumpLieCorrectio... 5
Here one night Mon Jstunna 1
Trump wins Again for America Mon TrumpLieCorrectio... 8
Trump Does it Again BOOM baby Mon TrumpLieCorrectio... 3
Let Him Pass Out Bible Tracts ( REPENT) Mon There is no god 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,625 • Total comments across all topics: 277,802,031

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC