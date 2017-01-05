Police seeking gunmen in 2 deaths at Indianapolis restaurant
Investigators released surveillance video Wednesday showing two men wearing hooded sweatshirts with handguns entering Jordan's Fish and Chicken on the city's east side, jumping over the counter and running out a couple minutes later. Police Maj.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump wins Again for America
|1 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|Wed
|Go Blue Forever
|23
|Bob Heaton wants food taxes for downtown ISU ar...
|Wed
|ima hoosier
|3
|Asian Massage
|Tue
|Geeeeez
|2
|Fake News alert
|Tue
|TrumpinatorWins
|1
|Trump Does it Again BOOM baby
|Tue
|TrumpinaorWins
|1
|Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13)
|Tue
|SoulKaptoz
|14
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC