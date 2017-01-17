Police seek suspect in armed hold-up ...

Police seek suspect in armed hold-up at east Indianapolis restaurant

11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Metro Police robbery detectives will closely examine surveillance video at a restaurant where a gunman ordered everyone to hit the floor. The takeover-style robbery happened at The Peppy Grill on East 10th Street and Tuxedo Street just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

