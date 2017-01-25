Pitino, Louisville rebut NCAA findings in escort scandal
The University of Louisville has informed the NCAA that the school disputes allegations that Rick Pitino violated his responsibility as a head coach by failing to monitor former staffer Andre McGee's activities, which resulted in a sex scandal and subsequent investigation by the governing body.
