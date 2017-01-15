Photos: When Barack Obama visited Indiana
President Barack Obama, with the Indiana flag hanging in the background, speaks to employees of the Millennium Steel Service in Princeton, Ind. on the third annual National Manufacturing Day on Friday, October 3, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indianapolis has more crime than Atlanta
|14 hr
|natureboy
|3
|Trump to meet Putin in first foreign trip as pr...
|15 hr
|obamafailure
|2
|To prove he's "no puppet", Trump should renounc...
|15 hr
|obamafailure
|2
|Indianapolis comprehensive clinic
|15 hr
|JTR
|1
|Donald Trump Unleashes a Golden Stream of Laugh...
|15 hr
|obamafailure
|2
|Fake News alert
|17 hr
|obamafailure
|3
|J20 baby President Trump
|17 hr
|obamafailure
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC