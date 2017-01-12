Overnight teen lock-in part of MLK ac...

Overnight teen lock-in part of MLK activities

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Many schools and workplaces will close Monday as the nation celebrates the life and history of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. But, instead of using it as a day off, many local museums and attractions hope you'll use it as a day of learning and understanding. Energy is always high at Light of the World Christian Church on Indy's northwest side, but, on Sunday, the day before the observation of Martin Luther King Day, the service takes on a special note.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump is da president 2017 11 min Trumped Cnn 4
Black lives are Worthless (Aug '15) 1 hr obamafailure 35
Indianapolis has more crime than Atlanta 4 hr obamafailure 4
Trump to meet Putin in first foreign trip as pr... 21 hr obamafailure 2
To prove he's "no puppet", Trump should renounc... 21 hr obamafailure 2
Indianapolis comprehensive clinic 21 hr JTR 1
Donald Trump Unleashes a Golden Stream of Laugh... 21 hr obamafailure 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,251 • Total comments across all topics: 277,956,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC