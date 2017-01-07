Officials: 2 robbery suspects fatally...

Officials: 2 robbery suspects fatally shot outside bar

Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Authorities say two robbery suspects, including a teenage boy, were killed by a security guard outside a suburban Indianapolis bar. The Indianapolis Star reports the 14-year-old boy and 29-year-old man were shot early Saturday in Beech Grove.

