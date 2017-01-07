Officials: 2 robbery suspects fatally shot outside bar
Authorities say two robbery suspects, including a teenage boy, were killed by a security guard outside a suburban Indianapolis bar. The Indianapolis Star reports the 14-year-old boy and 29-year-old man were shot early Saturday in Beech Grove.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Stoltz
|11 hr
|popadot
|1
|Hillary Whiners
|16 hr
|Status quo
|5
|Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13)
|Fri
|pinky
|16
|Trump wins Again for America
|Fri
|ima hoosier
|6
|does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Her
|26
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|Jan 4
|Go Blue Forever
|23
|Bob Heaton wants food taxes for downtown ISU ar...
|Jan 4
|ima hoosier
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC