NWI residents pack Chicago streets for women's march
Women, men and children from Northwest Indiana joined thousands of people - five times the number expected - in the Women's March on Chicago Saturday. It was one of hundreds of marches across the world and United States, including in Indianapolis, Valparaiso and Washington D.C., to promote women's and human rights, among a vast list of other issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule...
|5 hr
|obamafailure
|3
|Trump is Our President
|5 hr
|obamafailure
|5
|Petition calling for release of Trump's tax ret...
|7 hr
|obamafailure
|3
|Trump supporters horrified to learn their hats ...
|7 hr
|obamafailure
|2
|What a pathetic thing is decadence
|7 hr
|obamafailure
|3
|To prove he's "no puppet", Trump should renounc...
|7 hr
|obamafailure
|6
|trump is da president 2017
|8 hr
|obamafailure
|13
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC