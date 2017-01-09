Northwestern basketball player Jordan Hankins found dead
The university said in a statement that the 19-year-old Hankins' body was found Monday afternoon. The statement from spokesman Carsten Parmenter said there is no indication of foul play or "any danger or threat to other members of the Northwestern community."
