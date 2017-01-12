No injuries in west side house fire s...

No injuries in west side house fire started by child

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

A fire that a mother told investigators was started by a five-year-old foster boy was brought under control quickly by Indianapolis firefighters late Sunday morning west side. Fire crews were dispatched to the the 2200 block of Howard Street just before 11:30 a.m. after the family evacuated and called 911.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Indianapolis has more crime than Atlanta 9 hr natureboy 3
Trump to meet Putin in first foreign trip as pr... 10 hr obamafailure 2
To prove he's "no puppet", Trump should renounc... 10 hr obamafailure 2
Indianapolis comprehensive clinic 10 hr JTR 1
Donald Trump Unleashes a Golden Stream of Laugh... 10 hr obamafailure 2
Fake News alert 13 hr obamafailure 3
J20 baby President Trump 13 hr obamafailure 3
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,481 • Total comments across all topics: 277,945,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC