No injuries in west side house fire started by child
A fire that a mother told investigators was started by a five-year-old foster boy was brought under control quickly by Indianapolis firefighters late Sunday morning west side. Fire crews were dispatched to the the 2200 block of Howard Street just before 11:30 a.m. after the family evacuated and called 911.
