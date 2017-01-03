New York Magazine highlights the Indianapolis 'Gourmet Revolution'
The midwestern racing capital's culinary scene accelerates thanks to a flurry of restaurants in up-and-coming neighborhoods and urban-renewal projects citywide. Writer Emily Saldino then goes on to share a ton of places around the city from place to stay like The Fountainview Inn and The Alexander to things to do like enjoy a ride on the Indianapolis Cultural Trail or heading to the Indianapolis City Market .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.
