Murder suspect staying in jail

A man accused of murder will not be released from the Hancock County Jail ahead of his trial, a judge ruled Tuesday afternoon. Hancock Circuit Court Judge Richard Culver denied a request from Damian Coleman, 40, of Indianapolis, to be released from jail ahead of his trial scheduled for the end of the month.

