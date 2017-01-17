Muncie-based cancer services center's servers attacked by ransomware
Cancer Services of East Central Indiana - Little Red Door's terminal server and backup drive were hacked and the all the agency's data was stripped, encrypted and taken for ransom by an international cyberterrorism organization around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. They got a ransom demand for 50 Bitcoins the next night. The self-identified "dark web" organization threatened to contact family members of living and deceased cancer clients, donors and community partners.
