Monument Circle, Indianapolis.
The Indiana Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Indianapolis and the West Union Covered Bridge in Parke County were added Wednesday. The Soldiers and Sailors Monument, designed by Bruno Schmitz as the result of an international competition and dedicated in 1902, is the largest Civil War memorial in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Whiners
|22 min
|Trumped Cnn
|11
|Two more Obama thugs silenced
|25 min
|Trumped Cnn
|14
|court court court
|2 hr
|Easy fix
|2
|does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14)
|12 hr
|Kwb
|27
|Lashonna Bates, murder victim in Indianapolis (Feb '10)
|12 hr
|Barbie girl 45
|37
|Thank You Trump Voters
|19 hr
|TrumpTwitterStream
|9
|Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13)
|20 hr
|TrumpTwitterStream
|17
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC