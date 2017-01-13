Monument Circle, Indianapolis.

19 hrs ago Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

The Indiana Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Indianapolis and the West Union Covered Bridge in Parke County were added Wednesday. The Soldiers and Sailors Monument, designed by Bruno Schmitz as the result of an international competition and dedicated in 1902, is the largest Civil War memorial in the country.

