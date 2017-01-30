Mayor selects site for new criminal j...

Mayor selects site for new criminal justice center

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Mayor Joe Hogsett, D-Indianapolis, presented his Criminal Justice Reform plan - including plans for a new jail - on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 INDIANAPOLIS - Sources tell Eyewitness News a decision has been made on where to build the city's new criminal justice center. They say the it will be built on the site of the former Citizens Gas Plant on East Prospect Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Petition calling for release of Trump's tax ret... 1 hr HeyTinyHandsShowY... 10
Stocks slide as Trump takes office 1 hr Buy Low Sell High 5
Who are hiring LPN'S for night shift ?? 2 hr Sabra 1
Communist Marxist Coming ot the Closet 2 hr TerreHauteSmellsL... 2
Soybeans 2 hr Who Can Say 8
Fake News alert 2 hr Ford Family of Fi... 4
iPhone or Droid? 3 hr Decisions Decisions 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,525 • Total comments across all topics: 278,412,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC