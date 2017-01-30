Mayor selects site for new criminal justice center
Mayor Joe Hogsett, D-Indianapolis, presented his Criminal Justice Reform plan - including plans for a new jail - on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 INDIANAPOLIS - Sources tell Eyewitness News a decision has been made on where to build the city's new criminal justice center. They say the it will be built on the site of the former Citizens Gas Plant on East Prospect Street.
