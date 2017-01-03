Mayor Hogsett announcing new details ...

Mayor Hogsett announcing new details of plan to fight homelessness in Indy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is announcing details of a new multi-million dollar plan to fight homelessness in the city on Tuesday. It's part of the "Continuum of Care" program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bob Heaton wants food taxes for downtown ISU ar... 39 min Barf 2
Asian Massage 3 hr Geeeeez 2
Trump wins Again for America 7 hr ima hoosier 2
Fake News alert 7 hr TrumpinatorWins 1
Trump Does it Again BOOM baby 7 hr TrumpinaorWins 1
Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13) 8 hr SoulKaptoz 14
Apologize all Trump Haters 8 hr TrumpinatorWins 20
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,963

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC