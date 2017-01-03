MarketReady training to be offered at...

MarketReady training to be offered at 2017 Indiana Hort Congress

11 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Farmers can learn how to market their products to institutional markets such as schools, hospitals, restaurants and grocery stores in a Purdue Extension workshop at the 2017 Indiana Horticulture Congress. The MarketReady Producer Training Program is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, at the Indianapolis Marriott East Hotel, 7202 E. 21st St., Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

