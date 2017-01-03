Lestor Holt to interview President Ob...

Lestor Holt to interview President Obama for Dateline special

16 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

President Barack Obama will sit down with "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt for an in-depth and intimate interview in Chicago this Tuesday, ahead of the president's farewell address to the nation. Holt will have rare access, traveling on Air Force One with President Obama on his final trip to Chicago -- the birthplace of his campaign -- as Commander in Chief.

