Legion membership plan to be reviewed
Members of The American Legion's National Membership & Post Activities Committee are meeting in Indianapolis Jan. 6-7 to review the Legion's five-year strategic membership strategic plan, discuss progress toward it, and determine departments' ongoing responsibilities for the plan's success. The committee will also review several membership resolutions passed last September during the 98th National Convention in Cincinnati.
