Keith Urban to headline Indy 500 Week concert on May 27
Four-time Grammy winner Keith Urban will headline the annual Firestone Legends Day Concert on Saturday, May 27, the day before the 101st Indy 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil. "Firestone Legends Day has become an awesome way to celebrate the night before the Indianapolis 500 each year and having Keith Urban headline this year's concert is going to be fantastic," said IMS President J. Douglas Boles.
