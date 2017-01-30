Jury returns verdict in murder trial

11 hrs ago

An Indianapolis man accused of shooting a McCordsville man to death during a drug deal was found guilty of murder Monday afternoon following a five-day trial in Hancock Circuit Court. Damian Coleman shot and killed Shannon Kitchens, 55, during a drug deal last March, prosecutors said.

