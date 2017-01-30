Jury returns verdict in murder trial
An Indianapolis man accused of shooting a McCordsville man to death during a drug deal was found guilty of murder Monday afternoon following a five-day trial in Hancock Circuit Court. Damian Coleman shot and killed Shannon Kitchens, 55, during a drug deal last March, prosecutors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|42 min
|Marie-Luise_J
|36
|Apartments that rent to drug felons
|2 hr
|Oh yeah
|3
|Fake News alert
|2 hr
|Oh yeah
|5
|Who are hiring LPN'S for night shift ??
|2 hr
|Try these
|3
|Petition calling for release of Trump's tax ret...
|5 hr
|HeyTinyHandsShowY...
|10
|Stocks slide as Trump takes office
|6 hr
|Buy Low Sell High
|5
|Communist Marxist Coming ot the Closet
|7 hr
|TerreHauteSmellsL...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC