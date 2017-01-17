Judge approves $630M Rolls-Royce settlement over bribery probe
A United Kingdom judge has approved a $630 million settlement between Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and UK prosecutors, resolving a bribery probe spanning three decades of misconduct at the jet-engine maker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump reduced to paying Facebook for ads for in...
|3 hr
|SadSadSad
|1
|Black lives are Worthless (Aug '15)
|9 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|36
|Donald Trump sued by woman who accuses him of s...
|11 hr
|GrabEmByTheKittyMeow
|1
|Indianapolis has more crime than Atlanta
|12 hr
|ima hoosier
|6
|Court TV chronicles 1997 Franklin murder case (Aug '07)
|14 hr
|Tazturkey
|46
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|18 hr
|Islamsux
|12
|Murder Suspect Denies Involvement (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Merrill
|17
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC