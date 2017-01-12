ISTEP replacement could come in 2018
House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, said during a press conference on Thursday he doesn't mind the new name of the proposed exam as long as it is affordable, fast and effective for students. ISTEP's replacement could be called ILEARN.
