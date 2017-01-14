Indy police officer arrested in shopl...

Indy police officer arrested in shoplifting, resisting incident

11 hrs ago

An Indianapolis police officer has been arrested after taking items from a store and fighting with a Greenwood police officer who was trying to arrest her, police said. Suzanne Marie Binder, 37, of Greenwood, was arrested on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement after the incident Thursday afternoon at the Meijer store on State Road 135, according to a Greenwood police report.

