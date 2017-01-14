Indy police officer arrested in shoplifting, resisting incident
An Indianapolis police officer has been arrested after taking items from a store and fighting with a Greenwood police officer who was trying to arrest her, police said. Suzanne Marie Binder, 37, of Greenwood, was arrested on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement after the incident Thursday afternoon at the Meijer store on State Road 135, according to a Greenwood police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Whiners
|32 min
|For Real
|12
|court court court
|39 min
|For Real
|3
|Two more Obama thugs silenced
|6 hr
|Trumped Cnn
|14
|does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14)
|18 hr
|Kwb
|27
|Lashonna Bates, murder victim in Indianapolis (Feb '10)
|18 hr
|Barbie girl 45
|37
|Thank You Trump Voters
|Fri
|TrumpTwitterStream
|9
|Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13)
|Fri
|TrumpTwitterStream
|17
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC