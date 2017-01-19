Indy mother charged in accidental sho...

Indy mother charged in accidental shooting death of 5-year-old daughter

Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

An Indianapolis woman is now facing charges after police said her 3-year old son accidentally shot and killed his 5-year old sister. Asia Turentine, 23, is facing one felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in a death and one felony count of neglect of a dependent.

