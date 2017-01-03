Indianapolis salon makes erasing carbon footprint its New Year's resolution

Studio 2000 on Monument Circle wants to do their part to cut down on salon-generated waste INDIANAPOLIS - If you are starting the new year with a new haircut or style, have you ever thought about how much waste goes through your salon? Foils, product containers, even hair clippings are recyclable and according to one estimate, North American salons generate more than 400,000 pounds of these products every day. Studio 2000 is right on Monument Circle, in the center of the city.

