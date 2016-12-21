Indianapolis opening new center to help those with mental illness and addiction
Mayor Joe Hogsett, numerous dignitaries, and invited guests at the Grand Opening and Dedication of the Albert G. & Sara I. Reuben Engagement Center, a new agency under the City of Indianapolis-Office of Public Health and Safety.
