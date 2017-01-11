Indianapolis native Ben Davis returns...

Indianapolis native Ben Davis returns in The Sound of Music

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Indianapolis native Ben Davis plays Captain Von Trapp. It's the first time in his 20-year career that he's been on stage in his hometown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Many men are happy to stay unmarried, though th... (Jan '08) 3 min Just saying 44
4 years ago Donald Trump clearly said he had a ... 6 hr RevenantLife 2
The Cloud - Subscribe today!!! (music channel) Tue The Cloud 1
Black lives are Worthless (Aug '15) Tue Go Blue Forever 32
Two more Obama thugs silenced Mon TrumpLieCorrectio... 5
Here one night Mon Jstunna 1
Trump wins Again for America Mon TrumpLieCorrectio... 8
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,591 • Total comments across all topics: 277,831,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC