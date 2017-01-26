Indianapolis man wins Super Bowl tick...

Indianapolis man wins Super Bowl tickets, thinks it's a prank

Workers prepare for Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Jan. 24, 2017 INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis man who won free tickets to the Super Bowl initially thought he was the victim of a prank. Conn Zickmund made a donation to the United Way campaign not knowing his name was entered in a raffle to win Super Bowl tickets.

