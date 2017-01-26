Indianapolis man behind bars after na...

Indianapolis man behind bars after narotics investigation

An Indianapolis man was arrested this week after a narcotics investigation conducted by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. On Wednesday, Northwest District Narcotics and Flex team officers were called to assist the Marion County Community Corrections with a home visit in the 1200 block of Edgemont Avenue.

