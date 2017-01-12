Indianapolis Home Show kicks off Friday
Creative design ideas, celebrity presentations, and a centerpiece home that is the largest ever are among the highlights at the 95th Indianapolis Home Show. The ten day event starts on Friday, January 20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in the West Pavilion, the Exposition Hall, and the South Pavilion.
