Indianapolis family stranded following Ft. Lauderdale shooting...
In the aftermath of the shooting rampage at the Fort Lauderdale airport, there are still passengers stranded and waiting for belongings they left behind when they fled the gunfire. When gunfire erupted in terminal one at Fort Lauderdale airport, the chaos spread throughout the entire airport.
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Names of drug dealers off Michigan & Tibbs
|38 min
|EIIa
|3
|Trump Does it Again BOOM baby
|13 hr
|Luvobamanot
|2
|Greenwood Police shoot man during rampage (Apr '08)
|13 hr
|Luvobamanot
|361
|Thank You Trump Voters
|13 hr
|Luvobamanot
|7
|Trump wins Again for America
|15 hr
|Luvobamanot
|7
|Hillary Whiners
|15 hr
|Luvobamanot
|6
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|15 hr
|Luvobamanot
|25
