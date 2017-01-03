Indianapolis family stranded followin...

Indianapolis family stranded following Ft. Lauderdale shooting...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

In the aftermath of the shooting rampage at the Fort Lauderdale airport, there are still passengers stranded and waiting for belongings they left behind when they fled the gunfire. When gunfire erupted in terminal one at Fort Lauderdale airport, the chaos spread throughout the entire airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Names of drug dealers off Michigan & Tibbs 38 min EIIa 3
Trump Does it Again BOOM baby 13 hr Luvobamanot 2
News Greenwood Police shoot man during rampage (Apr '08) 13 hr Luvobamanot 361
Thank You Trump Voters 13 hr Luvobamanot 7
Trump wins Again for America 15 hr Luvobamanot 7
Hillary Whiners 15 hr Luvobamanot 6
Apologize all Trump Haters 15 hr Luvobamanot 25
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,275 • Total comments across all topics: 277,735,905

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC