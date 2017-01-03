Indianapolis doctor wins defamation j...

Indianapolis doctor wins defamation judgment against CVS

An Indianapolis physician whose patients were told at multiple CVS Pharmacy stores that their prescriptions couldn't be filled because the doctor had been arrested or was suspected of running a "pill mill" won a defamation judgment against the drugstore chain.

