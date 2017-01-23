Indianapolis detectives investigating fatal stabbing of woman on the north side
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman in the 2600 block of East Riverside Drive on Monday morning. Police responded to a call for the report of a person stabbed around 3:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of East Riverside Drive and found a woman stabbed multiple times.
