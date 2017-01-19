Indiana lawmaker proposes protesters ...

Indiana lawmaker proposes protesters leave streets or officers remove them

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Traffic was blocked, officers injured, and people were arrested. Two months later, an Indiana lawmaker is proposing protesters get off the street, or officers will take them off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stocks slide as Trump takes office 14 min Get over it 2
FBI leading investigation into TrumpÃ‚Â’s connect... 14 min Get over it 2
Donald Trump has fired all foreign US ambassado... 15 min Get over it 2
Trump just violated his oath to the Constitution 16 min Get over it 2
Haters 25 min Get over it 1
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) 2 hr MisterMower 163
trump is da president 2017 2 hr NPD Assistance 6
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Marion County was issued at January 20 at 1:52PM EST

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,289 • Total comments across all topics: 278,095,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC