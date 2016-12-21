Indiana GOP senator says bill aimed at Islamic law concerns
One of the Indiana legislators proposing to prohibit state judges from using foreign laws says it stems from concerns that Islamic religious law could be citied in civil cases. A bill filed by Republican Sen. Travis Holdman of Markle for the Legislature's 2017 session would block judges from using foreign law to impose a restriction that would violate a person's constitutional rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vachina took my job making typwriters! Please G...
|38 min
|natureboy
|7
|Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues...
|13 hr
|Bob
|3
|Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13)
|21 hr
|Sarai420
|13
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|Sat
|natureboy
|18
|Closing of the Marion County Children's Guardia... (Apr '09)
|Sat
|EdCoonce
|38
|Obama still wants third world war
|Dec 30
|TrumpinatorWins
|1
|Thank You Trump Voters
|Dec 29
|natureboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC