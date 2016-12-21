Indiana GOP senator says bill aimed a...

Indiana GOP senator says bill aimed at Islamic law concerns

One of the Indiana legislators proposing to prohibit state judges from using foreign laws says it stems from concerns that Islamic religious law could be citied in civil cases. A bill filed by Republican Sen. Travis Holdman of Markle for the Legislature's 2017 session would block judges from using foreign law to impose a restriction that would violate a person's constitutional rights.

