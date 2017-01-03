Indiana boy, 3, shoots 5-year-old sister in head
Prosecutors will determine if a mother will face charges after her 3-year-old son used a gun and accidentally shot his 5-year-old sister in the head, according to Indianapolis police. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Carriage House East Apartments off of 42nd Street near Mitthoefer Road on the city's east side.
